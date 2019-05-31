Alessandra Ambrosio Spills Out Of Tight, Cut-Out One-Piece As She Basks In The Sun On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to bring the heat to her widely-followed Instagram account and did just that in a stunning new post that sent temperatures soaring.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform on Friday, May 31, to share a gorgeous shot of her basking under the golden sun. Stretching her arms out high above her head, the 38-year-old showed off her ageless beauty as the shimmering rays hit her bronzed skin, illuminating her silhouette. Even more striking than that beautiful sunset behind her was Alessandra’s own beach day look that left very little to the imagination.

The babe sizzled in a tight, brown one-piece from her new swimwear line GAL Floripa that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The number featured a low, square-cut neckline that put an ample amount of cleavage on display, as well as a long cutout right in the middle of the bust that exposed even more of her voluptuous chest. Two cinched hems ran across the width of the suit — one right under her chest and another high on her hips — which drew attention to her trim figure and enviably flat midsection. The corner of the golden snap also revealed a brief glimpse of the babe’s curvy booty that was highlighted thanks to the garment’s cheeky design.

To add a bit of bling to her look, Alessandra added a pair of stud earrings that glistened underneath the rays of the sun. She wore her signature brunette tresses in long, beachy waves that cascaded down her back and completed her beach day glam with a shiny lip gloss and thick coating of mascara that made her eyes pop.

Fans of the model quickly showed some love for the latest steamy snap added to her feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has been awarded nearly 30,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Dozens of Alessandra’s impressive 9.9 million followers also took to the comments section to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “magnificent.”

Other fans of the Brazilian bombshell simply chose emoji to express their love for the steamy snap, many opting for the heart eyes or kissy face emoticon.

While Alessandra’s personal Instagram account is a mixture of snaps from modeling gigs and her home life, the account for her swimwear brand often sees the stunner showing off her impressive bikini body in some of the pieces from the line. Earlier this week, the beauty rocked a skimpy red bra on the feed that featured a cutout similar to the brown one-piece from today’s snap, which put an endless amount of cleavage and her flawless abs completely on display for fans to admire.