‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Timeline For More Kids, When Will She Get Pregnant?

Catelynn Lowell is on a baby deadline!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have pretty specific plans for their future family.

After welcoming three daughters, the first of whom, Carly, was put up for adoption, the Teen Mom OG couple is getting ready to expand their family yet again, making sure they do so prior to Baltierra’s 30th birthday.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on May 31, Lowell said she and her husband are ready to expand their family just three months after welcoming their third daughter, baby Vaeda.

“We would love to have a boy one day,” Lowell told the outlet on Friday, adding that they are planning to start trying for a boy when their youngest child turns two.

Although Lowell and Baltierra have had a desire to have a boy for some time, that doesn’t mean the couple will continue trying to have a son until they get one.

“If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have! I’m not going to have like, six, or seven kids – no thank you,” Lowell laughed. “I feel like I’m already going gray with two!”

Lowell and Baltierra’s first child, Carly, was born in 2009 as the couple showcased their lives as teenage parents on 16 & Pregnant. Then, after placing Carly for adoption that year, Lowell and Baltierra welcomed their second daughter, four-year-old Nova, in 2015 and got married several months later.

Lowell and Baltierra’s third child, Vaeda, was born this past February.

While Lowell and Baltierra are still young at age 27, they have set a deadline for themselves when it comes to their family expansion. As Lowell explained, she wants to be done having kids with Baltierra by the time they are both 30. So, if they are planning to wait until Vaeda is two-years-old to have a child, they will have to welcome their fourth baby at some point during their 29th year. At that point, Lowell confirmed, she will be forcing Baltierra to get a vasectomy.

“I said, ‘I carried all three of your kids and birthed them and pushed them out of me, you’re getting snipped, sorry!’ And he’s OK with that!” she noted. “He’s like, ‘Yeah you’re right, you did carry all my kids and have to go through labor, so [I’ve] got no choice!'”

To see more of Lowell, Baltierra, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG when the series returns for Season 10 on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m., on MTV.