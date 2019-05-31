Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Helps Adam Set Fire To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, June 3 through 7, bring some tough questions from Nikki to Victor as she worries about his health and their future. Plus, Victoria and Billy prepare for their commitment ceremony while Adam wants Phyllis’s help in setting fire to Genoa City.

At Society, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) prepare for their big party and commitment ceremony. Abby (Melissa Ordway) looks on as Billy and Victoria’s kids get excited about the event. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is also there with Christian. All the kids are dressed up and ready to enjoy the big event. Notably absent is Adam (Mark Grossman)

The Inquisitr reported that a series of uninvited guests disrupt Billy and Victoria’s big day, and the focus becomes about whoever crashes instead of the newly reunited couple.

Meanwhile, Adam tells Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that he has always wanted to set fire to Genoa City — most likely figuratively and not literally. He can sense that Phyllis is also furious, so he invites her to be the match he uses to create the spark to bring everything tumbling down. No doubt Phyllis is ready and willing to do something outrageous given that she is angry with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy for ousting her at Jabot. Plus, she’s disliked Victor (Eric Braeden) for years because he got away with substituting Marco for Jack which deeply hurting Phyllis.

Adam’s proposition is undoubtedly tempting, and Phyllis never is one to resist temptation. Given that Lauren (Tracey Bregman) gave Phyllis an ultimatum about her copycat website, there’s a good chance that Phyllis is looking for another way to get back at everybody she feels has wronged her recently. Adam and Phyllis teaming up is sure to bring mayhem to Genoa City.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) questions Victor (Eric Braeden) about his health. Recently Nate (Sean Dominic) gave Victor test results and talked about fighting “it.” However, nobody ever said what “it” is, but Nikki clearly feels that something is wrong with Victor. If something is going on with his health, Victor has not divulged the details to Nikki just yet. She demands answers from her husband, and Nikki’s fear, while she waits for Victor’s response, is palpable.

If Victor is ill, it makes sense why he’s pushing so hard to bring Adam back into the fold and for his other children to accept Adam back into the family.