Is Amber Portwood Ready To Get Pregnant Again? She Gushes Over Andrew Glennon Ahead Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Premiere

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have been together for nearly two years.

Amber Portwood might be getting pregnant sooner rather than later.

During an interview with Us Weekly on May 31, the Teen Mom OG star opened up about her future with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who she’s been dating since summer 2017.

“If that happened, I wouldn’t be mad,” Portwood said. “There are many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person.”

Portwood and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in early 2017 after she joined the show in hopes of making amends with ex-fiance Matt Baier. However, as fans ultimately saw, Portwood and Baier were unable to reconcile and as the show came to an end, Portwood struck up a romance with Glennon, who was working behind the scenes on the WEtv series.

“I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him,” Portwood gushed, adding “I might have another kid with him.”

Although Portwood and Glennon aren’t engaged quite yet, Portwood said she is completely sold on the idea of settling down with Glennon and explained that he is simply a guy that she doesn’t want to lose out on.

After going public with their relationship at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017, Portwood and Glennon traveled to Hawaii in September. During their trip, they learned Portwood was expecting their first child.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed son James in May of last year. Portwood also has an older daughter, 10-year-old Leah, who she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley.

Portwood and Glennon didn’t waste much time when it came to starting a family together, and they also didn’t hesitate to showcase their relationship on Teen Mom OG. So, when it comes to Portwood’s potential upcoming pregnancy and the couple’s possible engagement and wedding, fans can expect to see it all go down on future episodes of the show, as long as Portwood remains on the cast.

As fans of the MTV series well know, Portwood has claimed to be leaving the show on a number of occasions. Most recently said she was quitting at the end of last year. However, as fans also know, Portwood has yet to officially part ways with the series and also seems to return after making her quitting claims.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, tune into the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m.