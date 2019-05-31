Leader Of Massive Motorcycle Rally Says Bikers Will Descend On D.C. If ‘Arrogant B**ch’ Pelosi Impeaches Trump

The leader of a massive biker rally says motorcyclists stand ready to descend on Washington, D.C., to defend Donald Trump if “arrogant little b**ch” Nancy Pelosi moves forward with impeachment.

Artie Muller is the co-founder of Rolling Thunder, an event that draws close to half a million bikers, many of them service veterans, to the nation’s capital each Memorial Day. As The Daily Mail noted, Muller is now floating the idea of putting together a special ride to D.C. with other “patriotic Americans” to stand behind the president.

“I think he’s doing a great job, and I wish Nancy Pelosi and her cronies would get off his back,” Muller told the Washington Examiner this week after returning to his home in New Jersey after the annual rally came to an end.

Muller’s group has taken a political tilt in the past as it advocates for the return of veteran prisoners of war or those declared missing in action. He has come to be a fervent defender of Donald Trump, sticking up for the president this week after reports that he had a “hissy fit” in a closed-door meeting with Democrats and stormed out of the room.

Muller said it was instead Pelosi’s fault that the talks fell apart before they started.

“He walks out of a meeting with Nancy Pelosi not because he’s had a hissy fit like she said,” Muller said. “[It’s] because he’s tired of putting up with her bulls**t.”

Trump has backed up Rolling Thunder as well. As The Hill noted, Trump spoke out last week amid reports that the group was having difficulty in getting the proper permits for the annual ride. Trump promised to do what he could to help ensure the event went on as scheduled. The rally had already announced that it would be holding its last event in Washington this year.

Rolling Thunder takes its final ride through D.C. on Sunday, capping 30 years of honoring veterans, prisoners of war and those missing in action. https://t.co/dnfvLYCZBq — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 25, 2019

The 74-year-old veteran has a controversial past of his own, having told The New York Times that he was part of search-and-destroy teams in Vietnam that would burn down villages in the hunt for American service members and the insurgents who wished to kill them.

The hordes of bikers may have their plans to descend on Washington on hold. Though there is an increasing push from Congressional Democrats and now one Republican — Michigan Congressman Justin Amash — to impeach Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi has remained hesitant to move forward without strong support from Republicans and backing by the American people.