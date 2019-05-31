‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Devon Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, May 31, brings dreams for Adam and Devon while there’s romance in the air for Tessa and Mariah as well as Nate and Abby. Plus, Sharon gives Chelsea a call.

Sharon (Sharon Case) told Adam she might not be the best person to contact Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) because of how Chelsea left town after hitting Sharon over the head. Adam went to the tack house and dreamed of a woman he believed was Chelse. However, when she turned around, it was Sharon, and they got intimate on the couch until Adam woke with a start. Then, Adam received a phone call letting him know that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is still alive.

At home, Sharon (Sharon Case) told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that Adam isn’t as interested in Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Christian as he is with Chelsea and Connor. Ultimately, Sharon and Rey celebrated his new job and emerging bad boy side. Finally, Sharon received a call from Chelsea. Sharon told Chelsea that she had something big to say.

At Lola’s (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor), his inept painting skills turned into a classic paint fight instead of putting new colors on the wall. Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) talked wardrobe and fashion at their apartment, and eventually, that turned into a passionate moment for the two lovebirds.

Do you think Adam should get custody of Christian? #YR pic.twitter.com/Jki2j1KGWX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 27, 2019

Loading...

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James) flirted with each other over fruit. Then, the pair enjoyed dancing to one of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) jazz albums. Devon understood why his dad liked the music. Both Elena and Devon admitted they felt that their parents were looking over them from heaven. Eventually, the two started kissing, but Devon looked up and saw Hilary (Mishael Morgan) watching them, and Elena sensed something was wrong and went to bed.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nate (Sean Dominic) finally went on their date. During it, they traded lousy dating stories and really seemed to click. Nate talked about being hesitant to start a new relationship until now, and Abby admitted that dating scares her after her recently broken engagement. Abby declared they could be a powerful and sexy couple after Nate told her that Neil left him the penthouse and a seat on the board of Hamilton Winters Group. At the end of the evening, Abby and Nate briefly kissed, and he looked back at her when he left.