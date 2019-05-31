‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Strikes Sexy Pose In Skimpy Bikini For New Instagram Snapshot

Jasmine Sanders enjoyed a few sun-drenched days in Miami, evidence of which she has been sharing with her Instagram fans, and Friday was no exception. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a couple of sultry snapshots of herself at the beach in a racy bikini that puts her famous curves on full display.

In the first photo of the post, the 27-year-old bombshell is sitting in a beach chair as she strikes a sexy pose for a selfie. The picture she shared isn’t the one she took of herself, however. She shared a snap someone took of her posing for the selfie, which shows her from a distance and captures her full body.

Sanders is rocking a fiery red, two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck and accentuates her cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching red bottom that ties at the sides and sits low on her frame, showcasing her hips and derriere. Sanders is sitting on her heels and she leans forward, which causes her backside to prop back thanks to the position she is in. The German-born American model is holding a phone in front of her as she sticks her tongue out to the side for the selfie.

The model completed her beach look with brown-framed, cat-eye shades that give her a sophisticated and stylish beach look — in addition to providing her eyes protection against the glaring Florida sun. She further accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Sanders is wearing her blonde hair in a side part and pulled back tightly.

In the second snapshot, the model is still kneeling down in the chair, but this time around she is looking back at her bikini as she adjusts the side strings of her bikini bottom.

The model included a geotag for the Los Angeles International Airport, which suggests she has landed back in California. The post, which Sanders shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,300 likes and over 30 comments in just minutes of being posted, promising to rack up quite a lot more interaction throughout the day and over the weekend. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and leave a trail of flattering remarks.

“Boddddddy,” one user simply wrote, adding a fire emoji at the end.

“Nice photo, there is no need for more words,” another one chimed in.