Farrah Abraham’s Birthday Cake Was Decorated With Stacks Of Cash & Marijuana Leaves

Farrah Abraham celebrated her 28th birthday with a huge bash at Hollywood nightclub, 1Oak.

According to The Blast, the former Teen Mom OG star donned a very skimpy ensemble for the birthday party, which included a red corset top, and matching skimpy brief panties. She covered herself up a bit with a zebra print robe.

However, it was Farrah Abraham’s birthday cake that had some fans talking about the celebration online. The reality star’s cake was white and gold and boasted marijuana leaf decorations.

The cake, which Abraham later revealed was “fake,” also had gold glitter on two of its tiers, and sported candles that looked like marijuana cigarettes, which Farrah blew out, grabbed, and pretended to smoke.

Around the cake there were stacks of fake hundred dollar bills to add to the look of the fake pastry.

The outlet reveals that Abraham changed up her clothes and her hair during the night. She started off in her racy red outfit with a blond wig. She eventually changed into a light pink dress for the presentation of her cake, and later added a white jacket to the ensemble and a bright blue wig, as she served as DJ at the party.

Farrah Abraham has been celebrating her birthday all month long with a series of parties and fun outings. However, now that her birthday month has come to an end, she’ll likely throw her attention at other endeavors.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month, Abraham celebrated Mother’s Day by posting an interesting video to her Instagram account.

The reality star told her followers that mothers could do it all, meaning that they could thrive at taking care of their families, parenting, and running their own business.

Farrah told her fans that just because they have children, it doesn’t mean that they have to lose themselves and give up on their dreams. Instead, they should embrace the busy lifestyle and succeed at everything they set forth to do.

“Having kids doesn’t mean you stop being you. The person who came into this world with ideas, with dreams, with goals, with the courage to face whatever the world throws at us and conquer it. So here’s to the moms out there who do both, like me,” Abraham says in the video.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s racy birthday party photos by following the former Teen Mom OG star on Instagram.