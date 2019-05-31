Kelly Gale Puts Her Impressive Abs On Display In Tight Green Sports Bra On Instagram

Kelly Gale is back to showing off her flawless figure on Instagram. The Victoria’s Secret bombshell shared a steamy new snap to her widely-followed account on the social media platform that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The sexy post was shared on Friday, May 31, capturing the stunner leaving very little to the imagination. She was photographed in the gym, a fact she revealed in the image’s caption as her “favorite way to start the day.”

While it is nothing short of impressive to many that Kelly’s first stop in the morning is to exercise, what may strike fans even more is her flawless physique achieved from past workouts. The 24-year-old flaunted her results by posing for a sexy gym mirror selfie while sporting a tight sports bra and leggings that did nothing but act as favors for her incredible body.

With pilates machines behind her, Kelly struck a powerful stance as she posed for the camera rocking a skimpy, dark green sports bra that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage through its cutout neckline. The number was cropped just below her voluptuous assets, giving way to her washboard abs and enviably flat midsection. As for her lower half, the Indian-Australian bombshell sported a pair of tight black leggings that hugged every inch of her dangerous curves.

Adding some bling to her workout ensemble, Kelly wore a delicate gold necklace, stud earrings, and a thick gold watch around her wrist. She had her signature brunette tresses tied up in the perfect high ponytail to keep her locks out of her face, which donned very little makeup to let her striking natural features shine.

Kelly’s fans were quick to shower her with love for the latest addition to her Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already racked up many more than 23,000 likes, as well as garnering dozens of comments complimenting her eye-popping display.

“Super Hawntess,” one person wrote, while another noted that the babe has “abs for days.”

“How are you soooo perfect all around,” questioned a third.

Kelly’s trip to the gym is no doubt a success for the stunner, as she had to take the last few weeks off due to a wrist injury from a horseback riding accident. At the end of April, the model took to Instagram to share a photo of her sitting in a hospital bed with her arm wrapped up in a splint. She later revealed that she needed to undergo surgery for the injury.