Bombshell Sierra Skye Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy Denim Mini Dress

Instagram model Sierra Skye is known for sharing racy bikini photos on the social media platform, but on Friday, the beauty showed she can rock a sultry look in a denim dress as well.

The California bombshell recently shared a photo of herself leaning against a doorway while wearing a fitted denim mini dress. The model left the top button of the dress undone to reveal a hint of cleavage. The Instagram sensation accessorized the look with a Chanel pendant necklace, a dainty bracelet, and a pair of hoop earrings. Skye wore her up in a messy bun, one that was tied back with a colorful patterned headband. The model’s face was perfectly made up with a dark brow, bronze eye shadow, and a natural pink tint on her lips. She finished off the look with a pale shade of pink on her nails.

Skye, 23, captioned the photo with a nod to Fashion Nova. She might be loving the apparel company, but many of her her 4 million followers were loving her look. Several comments attached to the share mentioned how the statuesque model looked adorable in the skimpy dress.

Skye, whose real name is Sierra Egan, shares a YouTube channel with her boyfriend, Roman Anthony Palumbo, called Roman & Sierra’s World. Said YouTube channel has an impressive 20,000 subscribers. The couple shares videos that document their daily life, but many of the videos also seem to be about Skye’s beauty tips and favorite recipes.

Skye may have some beauty tips, but there is little doubt that she is a natural knockout. Fans can look forward to frequent updates from the model, who loves to show off her body — and her collection of swimwear, which includes several revealing bikinis. Whatever she happens to be wearing, Skye always manages to pull off a look that is sensual and seemingly flawless.

Loading...

As a stroll through her lengthy and varied Instagram feed might suggest, Skye is not afraid to show off some skin. In many of her photos, she is seen topless — but tastefully so, so as not to violate Instagram’s terms. She appears to be a master when it comes to creatively covering up her most delicate feminine assets.

Fans of the model can probably look forward to more swimwear snaps from Sierra, as summer is just around the corner. Those wanting to keep up with what the beauty is up to can follow her Instagram account.