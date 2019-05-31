‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Busts Out Of Tiny Polka Dot Bikini In Instagram Photo

After spending three weeks on the road (and in the air), Hailey Clauson is celebrating being back home by soaking up the California sun, according to a recent Instagram post. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a teeny weeny bikini, leaving almost nothing to the imagination to the delight of her fans.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old model — who was recently featured in the 2019 issue of the popular swimsuit magazine, which came out earlier this month — is lying on a lounge chair as she rocks a black-and-white polka dot two-piece bikini.

The suit consists of an underwire top featuring two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, accentuating the blonde bombshell’s cleavage because it barely contains her chest. Clauson teamed the top with a matching bottom that sits high on the model’s sides in this shot, showcasing her slender torso and toned abs in addition to highlighting her hips.

While Clauson didn’t say where her bikini is from in this post, a previous Instagram photo indicates that the swimsuit is by Tropic of C, the swimwear brand created and designed by supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel.

In the photo, Clauson placed her phone at a spot above her head for the selfie, capturing herself head-on while giving the onlooker an upside-down view of her face and body in a way that further accentuates her cleavage. The model is wearing her blonde hair down as it falls onto the chair by her side, and she appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, embracing a more natural look.

As the geotag Clauson included with her post indicates, the model is chilling in her bikini in Marina del Rey in Los Angeles County.

The post, which Clauson shared with her 523,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 115 comments at the time of this writing which was within about a day of having been posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and also to praise her beauty.

“Glad to see you made it back to LA. Hope you have a wonderful weekend,” one user wished her.

“Beautiful and lovely bikini,” another one chimed in.

As those who follow Clauson know, she recently returned from a trip to Europe, where she attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, among other events, as The Daily Mail pointed out.