Drake Puts On A Show At NBA Finals After Being Asked To Tone Down Antics By Basketball Commissioner

Drake reportedly had a meeting with the NBA about his courtside behavior ahead of the NBA Finals, but did he comply with their request to tone down his antics?

According to People Magazine, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told media that the league had direct communications with Drake and his manager ahead of Thursday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Silver says that he thinks the meeting ended up in a good place and that some lines were drawn about his behavior after Milwaukee Bucks coach, Mike Budenholzer, complained about the rapper coming on to the court and interacting with the Toronto Raptors coach, Nick Nurse, during the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I think in the case of Drake, as I’ve said before, I mean, we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto. I think certainly we don’t want fans, friend or foe, contacting an NBA coach during a game. I think that even as Nick Nurse later said, I didn’t even realize it was Drake or hardly was aware that I was being touched, and I think those can lead to dangerous situations,” Silver stated.

As many fans know, Drake is a Raptors superfan, and now that his team is in the NBA Finals, he is at an all-time high with his fandom.

Following the meeting with the NBA, Drake showed up for Game 1 in Toronto wearing a throwback Dell Curry jersey. Dell is the father of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, and the jersey was obviously used to troll the former MVP and reigning NBA champ.

During the game, Drake was spotted cheering as his team led for almost the entirety of the game. However, he did have a moment when he and Steph Curry came face-to-face to exchange some words during a stoppage in play.

The LA Times reports that following the Raptors win over the Warriors, Golden State big man Draymond Green approached the rapper, and the pair got into a heated conversation, which led to Drake calling Draymond “trash” as the team walked off the court.

The rapper also trolled Klay Thompson during the game by doing his famous “Hotline Bling” dance after the basketball player said he’d put a ban on the song during the Finals.

After the game, Drake took to his Instagram account to joke that he had some lint from Steph Curry’s hair that he planned to sell on his eBay account, claiming that his username on the site was “draymondshouldntwear23.”

It seems that Drake’s courtside show will continue this weekend when the Golden State Warriors look to even the series with the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.