Meghan Markle And Priyanka Chopra Finally Put Rumors Of Feud To Bed

For months, rumors had been circulating that Meghan Markle and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra had seen a falling out, particularly after the Duchess of Sussex failed to attend Chopra’s wedding to pop star Nick Jonas.

However, The Sun is now reporting that the rumors can be put to bed, as Priyanka was one of the few visitors invited to see Meghan’s newborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to the British tabloid, the former Miss World was invited to Frogmore Cottage with her husband. The two gifted the 1-month-old a number of presents from luxury jewelry store Tiffany and Co.

“They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life,” said a source close to Chopra.

The two became fast friends after meeting at an Elle Women in Television dinner, according to Bustle.

“You know when you meet someone and you just ‘click’… It was just an easy, natural progression. We’ve managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we’re both in the same town,” Meghan said of her friendship with Priyanka.

However, eyebrows were raised after Meghan did not attend one of Priyanka’s several weddings to music star Nick Jonas. However, the duchess had a very valid excuse — she was pregnant at the time.

The rumors went into overdrive when Priyanka missed Meghan’s star-heavy baby shower in New York, and Page Six reported that their friendship was “on the rocks.”

However, the brunette bombshell later explained that she missed out on the lavish event — which included celebs like Amal Clooney and Abigail Spencer — due to work commitments. According to TMZ, the Baywatch star was “bogged down” in meetings relating to a book she is releasing.

In a March episode of Watch What Happens Live, Priyanka was quick to deny reports of a rift.

When a guest asked if the actress was angry that Meghan had missed out on her nuptials, Priyanka replied in the negative.

“Oh my God. No it’s not true,” she replied.

In fact, Priyanka has always been extremely complimentary of her friend. In 2017, she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that the Los Angeles native would make the perfect royal, per Bustle.

“She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.”

The Quantico actress joins Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney as pals who have met Meghan Markle’s baby boy.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the tennis ace visited Meghan around a week ago, while Jessica allegedly flew to meet the baby on May 22.