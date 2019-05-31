Cardi B Flaunts New Breasts In Shirtless Pink Pantsuit For Court, Video Suggests She Couldn’t Care Less

Cardi B doesn’t appear to be taking her recent court appearance too seriously. The “Money Bag” rapper was photographed rocking up to a courthouse in a daring wardrobe, and her attendance was chronicled as being three hours late, per The Daily Mail‘s May 31 report.

Cardi is reported to have pleaded not guilty to her New York strip club assault charge – Cardi’s “misdemeanor assault to the third degree” was linked to claims she was directly involved in two bartenders being attacked.

Photos of Cardi leaving Queens County Criminal Court in Queens, New York, were obtained by Splash News earlier today. They showed the 26-year-old dressed in a hot-pink pantsuit with no shirt. Cardi’s eye-popping cleavage was on full display. Earlier this month, the rapper revealed she’d gotten her breasts “redone” following the birth of her daughter Kulture, per People.

A shirtless pantsuit has become fairly standard in Hollywood – just recently, Khloe Kardashian was spotted in a similar getup. That said, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wasn’t headed to court. Stylish as Cardi’s matching two-piece was, it put on quite an eyeful for a legal appearance. Cardi paired her outfit with matching pink stilettos and a cream-colored Chanel bag in alligator skin.

Hours before her appearance, Cardi took to Instagram. The video (seen below) showed a confident Cardi in the inside of a vehicle. Looking smug and listening to her latest track, the mother of one didn’t seem too troubled.

The Daily Mail further reports that Cardi was silent during her court appearance. She is due to reappear in court in August.

A feisty attitude has now become a trademark for this sensation. Cardi is loved for saying it how it is, not appearing to care and being candid. The rapper has spoken openly about her history as a stripper. More recent social media videos have seen Cardi open up on the trials and tribulations of motherhood. Cardi’s daughter Kulture was born last year. Her father is Cardi’s boyfriend, rapper Offset.

Celebrities flaunting their assets – surgically enhanced or not – has become commonplace. Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham is known for going topless. Kim Kardashian has bravely bared all on Instagram in naked selfies.

Cardi’s eye-popping display comes less than 24 hours after she took to Instagram for nude snaps. Those black-and-white shots were to promote her new “Press” track. Given this star’s choice of court wardrobe, late timing and Instagram update, it would, indeed, appear that Cardi could not care less about her legal troubles.