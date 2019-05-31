Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage And Growing Baby Bump In Revealing Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Samantha Hoopes has been proudly sharing updates of her growing baby bump over the past few months, and the buxom blonde just shared another stunning shot via her Instagram page. It looks like Hoopes was ready for a day at the beach as she snapped this latest selfie, and her fans went crazy over the gorgeous image.

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated model donned a bikini and cover-up and shared a selfie of the look with her followers. Samantha had her blonde tresses styled straight, hanging down loosely over her shoulders. She was carrying a small bag and wearing sunglasses as she snapped the photo while indoors.

The swimsuit cover-up was long — hanging down to the floor — and had a ribbon tie closing it together loosely, just under Hoopes’ breasts. Samantha’s bikini bottoms were low-cut, and served to highlight the model’s growing baby bump.

Samantha’s bikini top was barely visible under her cover-up, but it looked like a standard triangle top. Hoopes’ plentiful cleavage was pushing the boundaries of the top, and those who follow the Sports Illustrated model on social media know that she has been happily embracing this added benefit of her ongoing pregnancy.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Hoopes was featured in the newest issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit— one that hit newsstands earlier this month. The photos were taken before Samantha was visibly pregnant, and this was her latest in a long line of appearances in the publication. Sports Illustrated details that these gorgeous shots were taken on Kangaroo Island, in South Australia.

Hoopes did manage to keep her pregnancy news under wraps until quite far into the process, but now that the news is out, she’s sharing revealing, sexy looks at every opportunity. Most of Samantha’s latest Instagram updates have shown her in lingerie, bikinis, or other ensembles that serve to highlight both her baby bump and her busty assets.

This latest post garnered plenty of likes and comments, with many of Hoopes’ 1.1 million followers noting that she was a hot mama. Samantha still has some time to go as regards this pregnancy, and it looks likely that her fans will have plenty more shots to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

Samantha Hoopes is one of the most popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, and it looks like her confidence has boomed alongside her pregnancy. As sexy as she looked before she was expecting, her fans have made it clear that she’s just as gorgeous and radiant — if not more so — with her growing baby bump.