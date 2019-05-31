‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Jokes About Legal Drama After She’s Nearly Arrested Again

Is Luann de Lesseps brushing off her latest run-in with the law?

Luann de Lesseps was nearly arrested earlier this month, but according to a new report, she may not be taking her latest brush with the law too seriously.

On May 31, Radar Online revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City star “shamelessly” spoke about her near arrest during a cabaret show in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this week — just as her band started playing “Holiday In Handcuffs.”

“I had to slip out of those cuffs – twice!” de Lesseps joked, according to an audience member in attendance.

“It was definitely a reference to her run-in last week,” the eyewitness explained. “It was one of the first things she said to the crowd.”

The eyewitness also said that, despite her legal drama, de Lesseps appeared to be in good spirits throughout the show.

Earlier this month, a judge in West Palm Beach County ordered de Lesseps to return to custody for violating her probation terms. The reality TV star was caught drinking alcohol months ago, after one of her cabaret shows in Chicago. At the same time, the judge accused the reality star of failing to take her sobriety seriously.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans will recall, de Lesseps was arrested in December of 2017 after drunkenly trespassing in someone’s hotel room. During her arrest, she kicked and threatened a police officer. Months later, de Lesseps agreed to get sober, and entered into two separate rehab stays. However, according to reports, she wasn’t able to stay sober — and is now paying for her missteps.

While de Lesseps was nearly arrested — and thrown back in jail — due to her probation violation, she was able to evade incarceration by agreeing to a new set of probation terms. These new terms which include obligations to conduct weekly phone sessions with her therapist, as well as to engage in monthly in-person therapy treatments.

Luann de Lesseps is also required to take prescribed sobriety medication, and to wear a breathalyzer monitoring device.

Following her legal drama earlier this month, de Lesseps released a statement to Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she had not spent any time behind bars, as some outlets had reported.

“I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” her statement read. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11. The show airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.