‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Ashley Graham Stuns In White Lace Lingerie

Ashley Graham put on a sweltering display in her latest social media update.

On Friday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model turned up the heat on Instagram with a sizzling video, proving once again that she’s got what it takes to command the attention of millions of fans around the world.

As many of her admirers are aware, the stunning supermodel – who is a passionate body activist – has also found great success as a swimwear and lingerie designer. The catwalk queen boasts two auspicious partnerships with Swimsuits For All and Addition Elle – and has designed and launched some very well-received collections for both prominent labels.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Ashley began designing swimsuits and underwear for all sizes and body types because she couldn’t find sexy bikinis in her size.

“I didn’t have sexy, supportive lingerie that I could find for my size,” she told Vogue Australia in a recent interview.

“And same goes with bikinis, I wanted little tiny string bikinis and nobody wanted to make them for my curvy-a** body, so I did it!”

Proving to be her best advertising, Ashley often models her own designs in torrid videos and steamy photo shoots – and sets Instagram on fire each time she showcases the fruits of her labor. Today was no exception, as the celebrated plus-size model sent pulses racing with a smoldering video that left many of her fans wanting more.

For her latest Instagram update, the voluptuous supermodel stripped down to her underwear, showing off her bountiful curves in white lingerie. This time around, Ashley chose to showcase a sexy yet very feminine white lace ensemble, one of her own designs for Addition Elle.

The 31-year-old stunner put her hourglass figure on full display in the eye-catching two-piece. Boasting a delicate floral pattern, the stylish ensemble was made up of a keyhole bralette and flattering briefs, and did a phenomenal job at showcasing Ashley’s jaw-dropping physique.

The buxom model showed plenty of cleavage in the head-turning two-piece, flaunting her busty assets with candor and a heavy dose of sex appeal. Posing in front of a white wall, she channeled her inner seductress and got flirty with the camera, unapologetically strutting her stuff in the sultry video.

As she coyly looked down at the floor, Ashley played with her hair in a provocative manner, all the while shaking her curvy hips to bring the lacy briefs into focus. The curve-clinging garment drew all of the attention to her taut waistline and shapely thighs. At the same time, her low-cut bralette perfectly showcased her ample décolletage, while also highlighting her slender waist.

Unsurprisingly, Ashley’s smoldering lingerie video got a lot of love on Instagram. The sexy clip amassed more than 191,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments.

“So damn fine,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while another quipped, “I would die for her body, I swear.”

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.

“Those killer workouts are making you have a 6 pack! Wow! You look amazing [heart emoji].”

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “You look amazing I’m so jealous. Ur [sic] workouts DEFINITELY agree with you!”