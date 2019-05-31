Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Rivals Try Again After Rainout

In what has now been shortened to a three-game series, the Boston Red Sox need to win at least two to stay within striking distance of rival New York Yankees.

A dramatic, four-game series between the AL East-leading New York Yankees and the defending World Series — and AL East — champion Boston Red Sox is now a dramatic three-game series after rain washed out Thursday’s opener. But that means an extra day of rest for Boston’s struggling lefty ace Chris Sale, who was shelled by the Yankees in his first 2019 start against them in April, per Baseball Reference. But with the Red Sox now 7 1/2 games behind the Yankees, Sale will need to do better than his five-inning, four-run performance in that earlier game when he takes the mound on Friday in the new series opener that will live stream from the Bronx.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees AL East showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:05 p.m. Pacific, at the 50,200-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, on May 31.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Saturday morning, June 1. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

The Boston team’s need to gain ground on New York is made more urgent by the fact that the Yankees have run up their division lead, and their 36-19 record, with an injury list that still includes an extraordinary 14 players, including several of the team’s top stars, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, top starter Luis Severino, veteran lefty CC Sabathia, and several others, as BR lists.

The Red Sox also enter the crucial Yankees series coming off of two dismal losses to the Cleveland Indians, including a 14-9 drubbing on Wednesday. But despite their mediocre slog through the first one-third of the season, the Red Sox remain optimistic.

“You don’t want to lose these kind of games. But it’s just part of it. It’s a long season and we’ve got a long way to go,” 2018 MVP Mookie Betts told The New York Post. “It’s there. It’s just a matter of putting it together. You never know when it’s going to come.”

Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale gets an extra day of rest thanks to a rainout before his start against the New York Yankees. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

