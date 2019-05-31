Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Cheeky, Black Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is back on Instagram with a steamy set of new snaps that are sending temperatures soaring.

The latest photos of the Victoria’s Secret Angel were posted to the account for her popular swimwear line Tropic of C on Friday, May 31, and certainly did not disappoint her thousands of fans. In two jaw-dropping posts, Candice impressed her wide following by modeling some “fresh vibes” from a set of older pieces of the collection — this time sporting a trendy, cheetah-print pattern that is driving her followers wild.

The first post of the set of two shared to the account contained not one but two side-by-side snaps of the stunner enjoying the golden sun on her exposed skin as she lounged on the beach with plenty of her bronzed, bikini body completely on display. Candice sizzled in a long-line, bandeau style bikini top that flaunted her cleavage and perfectly hugged every inch of her voluptuous bosom and curves. Meanwhile, the babe kept her look simple by pairing the patterned top with a set of cheeky, black bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety as she posed with her backside to the camera. The number sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection and abs.

A follow-up photo caught Candice in the same ensemble, this time sitting cross-legged in the sand. As she stared down the camera with a sultry look and a few stray blonde locks in her face, the stunner leaned back to show off a glimpse of her impressive abs. Also in eyesight were her long, toned legs that have often taken her down the catwalk for the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Fans of both the model and her brand were quick to show some love for the stunning shots, as well as the new products they contained. At the time of this writing, the two posts have collectively racked up nearly 3,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as a slew of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote.

While another one called Candice a “beach angel.”

“Ugh so good, need this suit,” commented a third.

This is the second time this week that Candice has rocked some new pieces from her swimwear line. Just yesterday, the stunner revealed that her Kaan bikini top would also be rocking the new pattern. She shared the news with a steamy shot of her basking in the sun while taking a dip in the ocean, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.