Kim Kardashian Flaunts World-Famous Curves In Sexy Pink Noodles Snap

It’s been over a year since Kim Kardashian’s super-risqué noodle update. The earlier Instagram picture in question saw the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cover her modesty with the stringy food during her 2018 Japan trip. Likewise noodle-centric — and with similar shades of pink — is the 38-year-old’s most recent post.

On May 31, Kim updated her account with a double post.

The first picture shows Kim solo. She’s dressed head-to-toe in pastel pinks, and the entire setting is equally rosy. Kim has been snapped in a room boasting pink floors and pink-hued tables — floral centerpieces being present atop said tables.

However, the star taking a seat in the foreground is more likely to capture the attention of her followers. Kim is looking coquettishly into the camera as she skillfully holds noodles to her mouth. The pink chopsticks she’s using match her skin-tight dress. The gown might not be cleavage-flaunting, but it’s flashing the KKW Beauty founder’s legs via a daringly high slit. Kim has paired her look with barely-there heels.

A quick swipe to the right showcases the star’s curves to in greater detail. Here, Kim is seen seated at a table alongside her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as former assistant Stephanie Shepherd and YouTuber Nikita Dragun. With her legs crossed and more of her dress on show, Kim is flaunting her curvy hips and slender waist. The dress’s skin-tight nature also sends fans hints of Kim’s ample bust.

Kim hasn’t mentioned the noodles in her caption. Rather, she’s opted to highlight the brilliant colors common to the snapshots. The star’s 2018 post did, however, focus entirely on the Asian dish.

Fans have been commenting on today’s snapshots, and references to Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 were made.

“KOURTNEY IS THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT,” one fan wrote.

The comment likely pertains to a high-profile catfight from the show’s past season – Kim called Kourtney “the least exciting to look at.”

“All we [are] missing is Nicki Minaj,” another fan wrote.

“You can’t sit with us” read another comment.

Loading...

The latter comment possibly pertains to lyrics from Jennifer Lopez’s “Dinero” track, one featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

Food often features on celebrity Instagram accounts – the Kardashians included. A February picture of Kim and her husband, Kanye West, showed the rapper eating. Kourtney Kardashian has posted snaps of herself enjoying cheat foods, as well. Outside of the famous family, the food trend has manifested in the form of a Cardi B Instagram video — one of herself tucking into seafood on a private jet. Ariana Grande recently posted an Instagram video of herself munching on celery.

While today’s noodles were eye-catching, the update did seem geared towards all things pink. Kim’s update had racked up over 700,000 likes within one hour of having been posted.