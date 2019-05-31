Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Comes Clean

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 3, reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will come clean. The model will be forced to tell the truth and risk everything that is important to her. Her dark secret also threatens to destroy her relationship with her boyfriend, per Highlight Hollywood.

Zoe and Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) secret is out. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) overheard them talking about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) baby. Zoe and Flo were overwhelmed with the news that the couple was about to end their marriage. As they weighed their options, Xander listened in on their conversation at Forrester Creations.

After Flo left, he confronted Zoe about what he had heard. He wanted some answers and was determined to find out what had happened to the baby. Zoe tried to brush him off and asked him to forget that he had ever heard anything. However, this made Xander even more anxious to find out the truth. He wanted to know where Beth was and if she was still alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Zoe will tell Xander the awful truth. She will tell him how her father had orchestrated the baby swap and how he had led Hope to believe that her baby was dead. She will tell him that he asked Flo to pretend to be the baby’s mother so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would adopt the child. Zoe will also tell him how she found out about their scheme but chose to keep quiet because she didn’t want her father to go to jail.

Xander will be disgusted by what he hears. He cannot imagine that Zoe would keep this quiet and let two people suffer as they believe that their daughter is dead. In fact, because of their silence, Hope and Liam’s marriage is also in ruins.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that their relationship will be put the test. Xander does not know who Zoe is anymore and doesn’t know if he can trust anything she says. He doesn’t know if he wants to be with someone who was heartless enough to put two sweet people through hell. Xander will be confused about his relationship. Of course, Zoe will be scared to lose him again. The last time that they broke up, she had to cross an ocean to be with him. This time, he might leave her forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.