‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, May 30: Xander Hears That Beth Is Alive

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, May 30, states that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was thinking about her argument with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The model had a lot on her mind, since Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) kept threatening to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) startled Zoe when he planted a kiss on her. He was concerned about his girlfriend, because she had been very distant as of late.

Just then, Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) entered the room, per SheKnows Soaps. She let the couple know that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had decided to end their marriage. Both Xander and Zoe were shocked by the news. However, Zoe was not surprised that it was Hope who had decided to end their union.

Later, Flo also shared the news with Zoe. They moved to another office at Forrester Creations so that they could talk privately. They both regretted that they did not come clean sooner, because they felt that Hope and Liam would still be together if they had Beth in their lives. Unbeknown to them, Xander listened in on their conversation. Zoe then started to talk about how they should never tell the truth about Beth being alive.

After Flo left the office, Xander confronted Zoe. He wanted to know if this was the reason that Zoe was losing sleep. He demanded to know where Liam and Hope’s little girl was.

Flo and Zoe weigh the pros and cons of coming clean when they learn that Hope and Liam are divorcing. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/oGb8SlObVD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YoE9BvwWXo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 30, 2019

At the cabin, Liam and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) discuss his failed marriage. Wyatt gave his brother a key for the beach house, so that he did not have to stay at a hotel. Liam then asked his brother to leave. He wanted to do something special for Hope on their last night together. Wyatt revealed that he and Flo were closer than ever. He only wished that things had worked out for Liam, Hope, and Beth.

At the cliff house, Hope tried to convince Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to let Liam move in with her. Steffy told her stepsister that she should try to get pregnant again, and not end her marriage. She went to fetch a crying Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from another room. Hope felt that she needed to put the children first. She felt that Phoebe was worth the sacrifice, and told the baby that she would have the best father in the world.

Later, Hope arrived at the cabin to a home-cooked meal. Liam told her that he wanted to honor their marriage before pulling her into an embrace. Liam told Hope that he could not see a future without her.