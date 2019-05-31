Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Flashes Toned Abs In Tiny Bikini

Shanina Shaik is ready for the summer sun. In her latest Instagram post, the picturesque model flaunted her toned abs and svelte figure in a tiny bikini with the caption, “Is it sunny in LA yet?”

The Maxim model wore a two-piece that consisted of a tiny green top with black, high-cut bottoms. She wore her dark hair down in loose waves while giving the camera a sultry look.

Shaik’s followers commented on how stunning the model looked, with many leaving only fire emojis to express how hot the Australian native looked.

While the model may look beautiful, she promotes female empowerment.

In an interview with News Corp Australia, Shaik said self-love was important to her, and she wanted to spread that message.

“It’s important that everyone embraces being themselves, and not looking at Instagram and letting it dictate what they are, and what they should be,” she said.

“Having my background being Arabic, I have a lot of young women who don’t think they could do certain jobs because there’s not much equality for women in certain countries,” she added.

“I think it’s important for me to really show them that they have to believe in themselves, and stand up for their rights.”

Shaik has appeared in a number of ad campaigns, including Macy’s, Avon, Urban Outfitters, Spiegel, Free People, Bloomingdales, JCPenney, and Ann Taylor.

The model said that appearing in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2011 was an incredible experience that helped her get her name out in the public. She said the opportunity caused a major shift in her career, and she felt happy and confident from it.

Her Instagram page is full of photos where she exudes confidence.

Shaik said that while being a model was fun, it was also hard to balance work and life. She said that there was more to her than a pretty face, and she wanted a chance to prove that. She told the news outlet she may expand her career to include acting.

Shaik works hard to keep her incredible figure looking fabulous. She said in an interview with Vogue magazine that she enjoyed playing basketball when she could and said she does pilates every day.

When asked what advice she would give girls who would like to get started in the modeling business, she said that they should be authentic and embrace their imperfections because there are truth and beauty in those.