Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Calls Herself ‘Outnumbered’ After Baby Angelo’s Birth

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has called herself “outnumbered” since the birth of her third child with husband Jionni LaValle, Angelo James. The couple are already parents to son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna.

Polizzi — who starred in MTV’s Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation— gave birth to her son on May 30. People reported that the baby arrived at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi said to the entertainment news publication. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

In November of 2018, the couple announced that they would be expecting their third child together.

Since her announcement, the reality star has kept fans abreast of her pregnancy with daily updates on Instagram, where she shared photos and videos of how she has been feeling. She also shared her favorite pregnancy clothing pieces, as well as pictures of her son and her daughter — both of whom were apparently excited to welcome their new sibling to the family.

In April, the reality star shared the name of her son on Instagram, hiding it in a caption.

She told People that she will likely take a short period of time off before she heads back to work. She will be working with her Snooki Shop in New Jersey, and seeing to her other projects.

The reality star is hopeful that Angelo will happily join the extended family of children comprised of offspring belonging to the stars of Jersey Shore.

Polizzi shared an adorable photo from the “Baby Sprinkle” bash that was thrown in honor of her third pregnancy, a party wherein her two children — Lorenzo and Giovanna — were seen. Also present were Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughter, Meilani, and Denna Nicole Cortese’s son, Christopher James.

Missing from the adorable pic was Farley’s son, Greyson, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s daughter, Ariana Sky, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s daughter, Amabella.

Polizzi and her husband, Jionni, met during the third season of Jersey Shore. They met after a romantically unlucky Polizzi headed to the show’s confessional room and asked to fall in love with a tan, athletic man.

She got her wish with LaValle, who fit the bill perfectly.

The couple met at Karma, a local dance club in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where the show filmed for most of its seasons. Her original hookup with LaValle came after the two engaged in a dance-off at the club. The two were clearly intoxicated — and since LaValle seemed to fit all of the criteria Polizzi was looking for in a man — she asked him to come to the shore home she shared with castmates. At that time, her castmates included DelVecchio, Magro, Cortese, Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The two quickly retreated to the show’s infamous “smush room,” where cast members took those men and women which they wanted to get intimate with, per MTV.

In an iconic moment, Polizzi couldn’t remember LaValle’s name. After he asked her to say his name — in between kisses — she decided to call him Bernard.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air its new season sometime in 2019.