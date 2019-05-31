‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Traci Moves Forward

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 3, bring big questions from Victor for Adam — while Sharon gets a message from Chelsea. Plus, Traci makes significant strides with her writing as she really gets into things.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is grilled by Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor wants to make things right with Adam, bringing him back into the family business at Newman Enterprises. However, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) isn’t so keen on the idea of her brother coming back and making waves. With that in mind, Victoria offered Adam a lot of money to leave — but Victor likely won’t let his son go that easily.

Victor wants to know exactly what Adam is doing, and Adam is unlikely to appreciate his father’s interference. Adam hasn’t been a fan of Victor’s advice as of late, and he probably won’t enjoy getting grilled by Victor, either.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) has a message from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). It is difficult to say how Chelsea feels in learning that Adam is alive, particularly given that she’s thought him dead all of these years. Chelsea had moved on with Adam’s brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow), but eventually, she left Genoa City — and Nick — after burning a few bridges. She may feel that she cannot come back from that.

Victoria stole Chelsea’s number from Nick’s phone, and he certainly won’t appreciate his sister’s actions. However, the deed is done, and Sharon helped Adam get in touch with the woman who hit her over the head. Now, it’s up to Adam to convince Chelsea to create a new life with him again. However, The Inquisitr reported that Adam also has some feelings remaining for Sharon, so he may not even know who he wants at this point in his life.

Traci (Beth Maitland) gets into character. She’s writing a book based on Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) — and now, Traci has also included a character based on herself. Look for her to get into her story with beautiful ’40s inspired costumes and drama. Of course, her character seems to have a crush on Cane’s character, and now Traci may be developing a crush on Cane, as well. Does he feel the same way? He’s undoubtedly been relying on her a lot since he signed his divorce papers with Lily, beginning his new job as a life coach to recently released prisoners.