Miley Cyrus Shows Off ‘Cowgirl’ Body In Dangerously Cut-Off Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Miley Cyrus’ latest EP is finally here – the six-song She Is Coming collection was released today. With some pretty epic Instagram promo building up to the release, fans now have a new update on the 26-year-old.

Photos obtained by Splash News on May 31 show Miley on set for a photo shoot centering around She Is Coming. The media outlet threw Miley a “cowgirl” shout-out and given her outfit, the word seemed fitting. Miley was spotted flashing her super-toned body in tiny daisy dukes. They came paired with heeled cowboy boots in duo-toned tans and browns. The star also appeared up for flaunting her abs. Pictures showed Miley rocking an itsy-bitsy sleeveless tee that came daringly cut-off. The blue-and-yellow material just about covered the star’s bust.

In signature Cyrus style, the singer wore her long blonde hair messily loose. She also accessorized her country outfit with a chunky metallic necklace.

She Is Coming is Miley’s first music release as a married woman. Miley married actor Liam Hemsworth in a low-key wedding on December 23, 2018. Fans were not informed of any wedding plans, although they did receive romantic snaps of the event after the couple tied the knot. Liam wasn’t snapped with Miley during her recent shoot, but fans will know that this couple is frequently snapped together.

As The Independent reports today, She Is Coming features guest artists including Swae Lee, Ghostface Killah, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, RuPaul Andre Charles. The newspaper further reports the EP to contain a mother-centric song praising Cyrus’ mother for positively impacting her career. Cyrus last released an album in 2017.

While Miley doesn’t appear to have given any interviews regarding her new music, she has spoken out about her recent marriage. When Vanity Fair asked the singer if she felt any different as a married woman, Miley provided a candid response.

“Zero percent different. I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us,” she said.

Miley’s Malibu home was devastated during the Woolsey fire that swept California last year.

“When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You’re the only two people in the world who can understand,” she added.

As a Hollywood power couple, Miley and Liam come surprisingly low-key. Their red carpet appearances channel the industry’s trademark glam, but paparazzi pictures of the pair don’t showcase much in the way of diva behavior. Miley’s carefree vibe is also a signature part of her Instagram. She has 94.1 million followers.