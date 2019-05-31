Kourtney Kardashian Goes Naked On Instagram In Pregnancy Throwback Photo

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, shared a racy photo of the reality star to their Instagram account this week — and fans were loving it.

Poosh posted a throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian as she showed off her large baby bump. In the picture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted going completely nude beneath a white silk robe.

Kourtney opened the robe to reveal her ample cleavage and her baby bump. She covered up her delicate areas with her hand, and gave a sultry pose for the camera.

Kardashian’s long dark hair was parted down the middle, styled in straight strands which fell down her back and over her shoulder. Kourtney sported a deep tan all over her body, and accessorized with some bracelets on her wrist as she cradled her growing belly.

Kourtney donned a full face of makeup for the photo, a cosmetics application which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes. She also wore shimmering highlighter, pink blush, and a nude color on her plump lips.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh encouraged fans to head to their website, where they can read all about Kourtney’s pregnancy experiences with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — as well as read about how she felt her best while carrying her children.

According to E! News, Kourtney opened up about how she stayed healthy during all three of her pregnancies.

“[My yoga teacher] Leila Johnson taught me a really beautiful way of preparing food. She encouraged me to make everything with love, because what you feel while you’re cooking becomes energy that gets infused into your food and your system,” Kourtney said in the blog post.

“I stayed away from the typical foods to avoid during pregnancy like sushi, turkey, nitrates, and hot dogs — and I found myself craving frozen yogurt and cheeseburgers. Every day after yoga, Leila and I would make this afterglow smoothie together, and every ingredient had a specific purpose,” Kardashian added.

The reality star went on to reveal that it was important to her to stay active during her pregnancies, revealing that she ran outside — every day — while pregnant with her oldest son, Mason.

She also claims that during her second and third pregnancies she loved to do yoga, and go on walks around her neighborhood.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy tips and photos by checking out her post on the Poosh website, as well as by following the reality star on Instagram.