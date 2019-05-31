Kourtney Kardashian Bares Braless Cleavage Following ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Picture

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to make a headline. The Poosh CEO’s May 30 Instagram update made quite a wave – the picture of Kourtney flashing her legs in a floral mini dress launched countless comments for its virginity-related caption.

The Kardashians are known for moving on quickly, though. Following her tongue-in-cheek Instagram update, Kourtney headed to lunch in Los Angeles, California. As The Daily Mail reports on May 31, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for a stylish but revealing outfit as she did so. Video footage of Kourtney’s outing (seen below) was obtained by Splash News.

While Kourtney’s earth-toned snakeskin pants were on the conservative side, her very tiny bodysuit was less so. The deep-brown upper came low-cut and cleavage-flaunting, and the reality TV starlet was very visibly braless beneath it. The starlet paired her chic look with heeled pumps, an alligator purse, and statement shades. As glamorous as her handbag was, Kourtney’s simple bun and minimal makeup were low-key.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kourtney’s Instagram update launched a plethora of comments. While many fans appeared to be in on the joke – a mother of three is unlikely to be a virgin – not all fans seemed to have picked up on the humor.

“The [sic] how did you have babies?” read one comment.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kourtney’s lunch outing saw her head to West Hollywood’s trendy Cecconi restaurant.

While The Daily Mail reported Kourtney heading to lunch, Splash News appears to have chronicled the star as leaving a beverage joint. Regardless of her destination — and possibly engaged in a double outing — it was Kourtney’s daring outfit which was getting noticed.

Once known as a more quiet and low-key Kardashian, Kourtney’s star has risen in recent years. Her relationship — and co-parenting experience — with former boyfriend Scott Disick remain hot topics, topics also heavily featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This year has also seen Kourtney enter the entrepreneurial world – Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand launched in April.

Although Kourtney’s Instagram following has yet to catch up with those of her sisters, this Calabasas-based star is fast climbing the ranks. Kourtney has 79.2 million followers on the platform. Alongside being followed by her famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kourtney is followed by major celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, and Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Kourtney may have caused a stir with her unusually-captioned Instagram post, but her most recent display has been doing the same – in the flesh. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.