Lori Loughlin Reportedly Regrets What She Wore & ‘Smiling So Much’ On Her Court Date

Actress Lori Loughlin reportedly regrets what she wore — and her general demeanor — on her way going into a Boston courthouse on April 3.

“Lori regrets wearing the khaki pantsuit and smiling so much on her way into court,” a source told Us Weekly. “But she didn’t want to walk into the courthouse looking ashamed and guilty. She believes she’s innocent and she wouldn’t have pled [sic] not guilty if she didn’t think she wasn’t guilty.”

Inside the courtroom, Loughlin didn’t act like most people in her situation might. The Fuller House star was reportedly friendly during her appearance, according to Access Online. She allegedly approached the defense table and “went out of her way to be friendly and cheerful as shook hands with each of the prosecutors,” the outlet reported. She also sat next to prosecutor Eric Rosen, instead of sitting between her lawyers.

It was not known if Loughlin regretted how she acted once she was inside the courtroom.

According to reports, Loughlin has long stuck with the story that she didn’t know that paying $500,000 to get her daughters admitted into the University of Southern California was against the law.

A source told Us Weekly that the actress’s daughter — Olivia Jade, 19 — also believed that Loughlin was not guilty of any wrongdoing, and was even aware of what her parents were doing.

The fact that Olivia allegedly was aware that her parents were paying for her and her sister’s admittance into USC could spell trouble if the case goes to trial.

Looks like #OliviaJade needs her own lawyer because she’s now a witness – she allegedly knew parents #LoriLoughlin , Mossimo Giannulli allegedly bribed her way into USC: report | Fox News https://t.co/L6GMg01KEN — Philip Holloway (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 27, 2019

Massachusetts criminal defense lawyer Edward Molari explained to HollywoodLife that if either of Loughlin’s daughters did know about the alleged bribes, they might be “forced” to testify.

“If the government has evidence establishing probable cause that the children committed a crime, bringing charges against the children is entirely within the government’s discretion,” Molari said.

“That also means that if the government wants a child to testify against their parent, the government can force them to do so, whether they want to or not.”

While Loughlin might be stressed over what she wore — and how she looked — on April 3, her daughters seem to be less so. The pair was seen at a club over the holiday weekend. Entertainment Tonight reported that the two were spotted arriving at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Loughlin, 54, and her husband — Mossimo Gianulli, 55 — face up to 20 years behind bars if they are convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Loughlin’s next scheduled court date is not known.