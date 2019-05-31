Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Heats Up Instagram As She Lounges On The Floor In Sexy Lingerie

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is heating up Instagram this week to promote her upcoming lingerie collection by striking some jaw-dropping poses in skimpy underwear. On Thursday, the English beauty took to the popular social media app to share a series of sweltering photos of herself lounging on the floor in sexy lingerie, leaving little to the imagination as it shows off her impossibly long and slender figure.

In the photos, the 32-year-old model is either lying back or sitting on a carpeted floor in front of a peach-colored couch as she dons two-piece lingerie that consists of a dark purple bra with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and an underwire frame that helps accentuate Rosie’s chest and cleavage. She teamed her top with matching underwear that sits low on the model’s sides, leaving her incredibly taut abs and obliques exposed while also showcasing her slender waist and wide hips.

As indicated by the tag as well as the caption she included with the post, the lingerie she is wearing is from her upcoming collection in partnership with Marks and Spencer.

In the first photo of the series, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is sitting with her legs stretched out in front of her in a pose that further elongates her lean, long figure.

The second photo offers a close-up view of a similar pose, showcasing her toned stomach even further. In the third snapshot, however, the model is sitting up on her heels with her arms resting on the couch in a pose that puts her derriere front and center. In all the photos, the model is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back. The model is wearing a cherry shade on her lips and dark makeup on her eyes.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Rosie shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 209,000 likes and over 750 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the lingerie model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and physique, and also to comment on her collection.

“Ahhh I can’t deal with another drop! I just bought nearly all the last collection this evening,” one user wrote.

“Legsss and body goals,” another one chimed in, trailing it with a double, pink heart emoji.