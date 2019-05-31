‘Maxim’ Model Rachell Vallori Kickboxes In New Video, Then Flaunts Her Waist In A Crop Top

Rachell Vallori certainly knows how to pack a punch — literally! The Cuban stunner shared a clip of a recent kickboxing session to Instagram, showing her fans her strenuous workout. The model then later gave a glimpse of the benefits of her workout by posting a picture of her toned midriff clad in a polka dot crop top.

Rachell moved from Havana to the United States when she was just 15 years old. Upon arriving, she approached Next Models Miami, and was immediately signed. The brunette bombshell has since been featured in Maxim and Sports Illustrated, and has cultivated a formidable Instagram following of over 300,000 fans.

The model also has several acting credits to her name, though mostly in Spanish speaking productions — such as Dueños del Paraíso, Reina de corazones, and Santa Diabla.

The workout posted took place at uber-exclusive gym Dogpound, which boasts patrons ranging from Victoria’s Secret models to Australian hunk Hugh Jackman. Private sessions in the Los Angeles location range from $110-$150.

In the video, the model goes through a series of punches with her trainer, who is holding mitts. The Cuban beauty dressed for the occasion, sporting an Alo Yoga sports bra, yoga pants featuring a series of cutouts, as well as large boxing gloves.

Many of the comments made reference to the fact that boxing is an extremely popular sport in Cuba, as the small island has dominated the amateur boxing circuit for decades, per Culture Trip.

“You’re Cuban. Boxing is in your blood. Next stop – The Olympics!” joked one fan, adding a sheepish smiling face emoji.

“[It’s] true, Cubans are some of the best boxers,” seconded another follower.

“You don’t wanna mess with her,” teased fellow model Tiffany Keller.

The video has been viewed over 13,000 times, and has received 64 comments — as of this writing.

The aforementioned workout clip was not the only update that the brunette beauty posted this week. She was also quick to share two outfits which showcased her killer abs with her fans, as well. In one image, Rachell sports a cropped cable-knit sweater alongside a pair of belted jeans. Her hair is side-swept, and she let her natural beauty shine by only applying minimal makeup.

This shot quickly garnered 6,540 likes and 150 comments.

In another photo, the model poses in a cute black-and-white polka dot crop top in front of the famous urban lights exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Rachell paired the crop top with a pair of red shorts. She styled her hair in loose waves — and again sported little, if any, makeup.

Said picture accrued over 2,500 likes.