Lady Gaga Flashes See-Through Bra In Barely-There Crop Top In Vegas

Lady Gaga returned to Las Vegas to finish her “Enigma” residency, but she couldn’t resist stopping by the Haus Of Gaga first.

According to The Daily Mail, Lady Gaga was spotted at the opening of the Haus Of Gaga exhibit — an exhibit which includes tons of iconic fashion pieces that the singer has worn over the years.

Gaga excitedly jumped around, interacted with fans, and even signed the wall with a sharpie during her time at the establishment, which opened this week.

The singer showed up to the event in true form, wearing a unique outfit that perfectly showcased her eccentric style and love for haute couture.

Gaga was seen flaunting her flat tummy and toned abs in a tiny black crop top, one which had her own song lyrics on it, reading “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen.”

The top left little the imagination as it fell about the singer’s breasts and showed off her toned physique. The singer flashed her black lace bra during the event as she lifted her arms above her head, causing the skimpy shirt to pull up.

Gaga added to the look by sporting a large and fluffy ruffled orange skirt, pairing this with black latex boots bearing large, chunky heels.

Gaga had her long blonde hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head, her locks falling about in straight strands. She donned a full face of makeup for the event — a cosmetics application which included a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a light pink lip color.

The singer accessorized by sporting a pair of sunglasses, large hoop earrings, and a black leather jacket.

According to V Magazine, Lady Gaga worked with Nicola Formichetti to curate the Haus Of Gaga exhibition in Vegas. The exhibition includes memorabilia from the singer’s personal collection.

“We [want to] keep this space evolving and changing, swapping outfits and making it unexpected. We have so many amazing things coming up. This is just the beginning,” Nicola recently said in an interview.

Fans will not be charged an admission fee to get into the exhibit. However, they are encouraged to donate to Gaga’s charity — the Born This Way Foundation — which was founded by the singer and her mother, Cynthia.

The foundation focuses on young people’s mental health, building a kind and supportive community, and finding help and resources for those in need.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following her on Instagram.