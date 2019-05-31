Jordyn Woods’ Sexy Black Dress And Rose Offering Explodes, And Fans Suggest It’s ‘For Tristan’

Jordyn Woods appears to have worked hard to move past her February cheating scandal. The 21-year-old became front-page news earlier this year for admitting to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex, Tristan Thompson, during her Red Table Talk interview. Jordyn’s latest Instagram post appears to have dragged her right back into the drama, though.

On May 30, Woods updated her Instagram with a set of three pictures, which showed the model stylishly outfitted in a slinky black dress. Jordyn was standing in a romantic-looking restaurant and posing with a red rose. A simple caption suggested the rose could be for anyone viewing the snaps. Looking sultry, feminine and happy all at once, Woods seemed to be enjoying her night out in London, U.K.

The caption hasn’t gone unnoticed by Jordyn’s fans, though. They’ve been taking to the comments section to suggest who the rose might be for – unsurprisingly, fans have been raising one name in particular.

“For tristian [sic],” one fan wrote.

The comment received over 190 likes.

The suggestion was quickly echoed by another fan.

“For Tristian [sic] Thompson??? @jordynwoods @realtristan13 @khloekardashian”

Given that this fan went to the trouble to add Instagram handles into the comment, it would seem that their sentiment came with some dedication.

One fan took the suggestion slightly further.

“For who? Tristran [sic] or you tryna get Travis.”

Whether joking or a stab at Woods, this comment suggested that the rose was either for Thompson or for Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. Up until her February scandal, Woods was known for being the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s best friend. Their inseparable nature was fast-proving to be one of the most high-profile friendships in Hollywood.

Fan comments suggesting that Jordyn’s rose was for the NBA player launched many responses. One fan wrote that they’d been “beaten” to making the comment themselves. Then again, fans coming to Woods’ defense wrote that they found the suggestion to be in poor taste.

Elsewhere, Woods was complimented on looking beautiful and appearing to have a good time in London. Woods lives in California, but has been spending plenty of time in the British city. Following her February scandal, Woods flew to London to promote her lash line. She now seems to be back in the European metropolis.

Interestingly, one fan suggested that Woods “join” Rihanna and remain in London – the singer recently shocked fans by revealing that London is her new home.

Jordyn’s sexy rose post had racked up over 330,000 likes within 17-hours of being posted. The model has 9.9 million Instagram followers.