Aussie Model Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Perfect Body In White Sports Bra & Leggings

At the request of her Instagram fans, Georgia Gibbs recently uploaded a video in which she shares tips and tricks for aspiring models, which include the “raw, real & unfiltered.” Earlier this week, the Australian bombshell took to the photo-sharing social media app to announce that she had uploaded the video to her YouTube page by pairing the news with a sizzling photo of herself in sports attire that puts her model figure on full display.

In the photo, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model is facing the camera as she poses in front of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge while rocking a tight, white sports bra with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and plunges into her chest, helping accentuate her busty physique. The 23-year-old model teamed her top with matching white leggings that sit just below her bellybutton, exposing Gibbs’ incredibly toned upper abs and obliques. As suggested by the tag she included with her post, the sports outfit she is wearing is from Lululemon.

Gibbs is facing the onlooker with one leg propped to the side and hands touching slightly in front of her in a pose that further accentuates the curves in her body, particularly her strong hips and fit legs. She posed for the photo during the golden hour, when the low natural light helps make her sun-kissed skin glow even more.

The model is wearing her blonde hair down as it flows to her right with the power of the wind, reflecting the sunshine as well. She completed her look with a golden brown smokey eye that goes with the overall palette of the shot and gives her gaze extra depth and fierceness as she peers at the onlooker with lips open in a seductive way.

Loading...

At the time of this writing, the post, which Gibbs shared with her 650,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 250 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to share their remarks regarding her YouTube video.

“Just watched, couldn’t agree more [yellow heart emoji] everything you said is 100% real and needed to be said!! Never change the person you are for someone else’s convenience. Be you,” one user wrote, finishing the comment off with a hand-raised emoji.

“Thank you for this video! So Inspired,” another one chimed in.