Kim Kardashian Spent The Day On San Quentin’s Death Row To Fight For An Inmate

Kim Kardashian spent the day in San Quentin’s death row fighting for an inmate who was convicted of killing four people in California and was sentenced to death. According to TMZ, the reality star has been battling on behalf of Kevin Cooper for the past year as the man waits to learn his fate.

Cooper was convicted of killing four people in Chino Hills, California, in the 1980s and was sentenced to death. He was sent to death row, but his sentence was suspended before being reinstated again. During his time in prison, his sentence has wavered between death by lethal injection and death by gas chamber. During it all, Cooper has maintained that he is innocent of the crimes he is accused of.

Kim, who is making a name for herself as a tireless advocate for prison reform, has taken up Cooper’s case. Last year, in October, the makeup mogul met up with California Governor Jerry Brown to ask him to look into Cooper’s situation. She told the then-governor that there was evidence that Cooper had been framed and that his case should be re-examined.

Brown ordered DNA testing thanks, in part, to Kim’s efforts. In February, California’s newest governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered additional testing. Now, the man is waiting for the final results of those tests.

Kim paid a visit to Cooper, who sits in San Quentin’s notorious death row, in order to spend some time with the man she is fighting for. This is her first opportunity to see Cooper face-to-face, and she spent several hours with the man, according to reports.

While Kim has received backlash for her prison reform efforts, she and her legal team have helped free 17 inmates so far, including Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim helped free last year.

Alice recently praised Kim, not only for her efforts on her own behalf but for her work in prison reform in general. According to TMZ, Alice, who is studying to become a lawyer herself, says that she is proud of the reality star.

Kim recently revealed that she is studying to become a lawyer through an apprenticeship program.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she told Vogue.

She recalled to the magazine the time that she visited the White House on behalf of an inmate.

“I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair,” she said. “But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”