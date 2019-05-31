Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Gets Devastating News, Jack Has A Memory

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 31, reveal that there will be some big news to share with certain people in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) get devastating news about his condition. As many viewers know, Will has been battling a brain tumor, and it is completely taking over his life.

Will’s tumor is not cancerous. However, it is impacting the way he feels and thinks due to the pressure it is putting on his brain. Will has been lashing out at his friends and family members, including those he loves most, such as Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Will and Sonny are trying to stay positive, but it has been hard for them. Now, it seems that things will get even more difficult for the embattled couple as they learn that there seems to be nothing doctors can do to improve his condition, especially not without Dr. Rolf’s knowledge of the situation.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will show a small sign of getting his memory back. Jack will delight his former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), when he mentions a small memory about the past that he has had.

Jennifer will begin to get hopeful that Jack will finally get his memories back and return to his former kind and loving self, instead of the cruel and self-centered man that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) has turned him into.

Jen will be thrilled with the progress and may even try to figure out new ways to help Jack get all of his memories back about his former life in Salem.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady finds Maggie passed out.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/AlIdV43fpy — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 27, 2019

Days of our Lives fans will also see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) share a shocking story with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Maggie has been going through a lot as of late with the death of her granddaughter, Holly Jonas, and she has fallen off the wagon.

Maggie’s drinking was first discovered by Brady, and it seems she’ll lean on him during this tough time.

This will be a hard day to forget. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/UrQEr2a1ZP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 26, 2019

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will try to get through to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), not knowing that she is actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise.

Eric will try to make Nicole understand his side of things and help her work through her pain, but the fake Nicole wants nothing to do with Eric. She has her sights set on Brady instead.

Fans can see more of the Days of our Lives drama by tuning in weekday afternoons on NBC.