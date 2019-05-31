Khloe Kardashian Gets Sexy On ‘Laundry Day’

Khloe Kardashian took to social media this week to share some sexy new snapshots promoting her Good American clothing line.

On Friday morning, Khloe Kardashian posted a brand new photo of herself in a laundry room with her Good American jeans slung everywhere around her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a simple, white t-shirt and a pair of distressed denim jeans. She went barefoot for the photo and had her shoulder-length blonde hair parted to the side, styled in voluminous, loose waves.

Khloe rocked a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshot, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush, darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She also sported a shimmering nude color on her lips.

The reality star donned white polish on her fingernails and wore bracelets on her wrist, as well as her signature large hoop earrings.

Khloe sits on a washing machine with her jeans surrounding her. The mother-of-one put her hourglass curves on full display in her tight jeans as she joked with her followers in the caption, revealing that it’s simply laundry day for her.

As many fans know, Khloe’s company started with jeans but has now expanded into maternity and workout clothing as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian has been going through a lot of drama as of late. The reality star is still healing from her break-up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back in February.

In addition, her former husband, Lamar Odom, has released a brand new tell-all book, which includes personal details about their life and marriage.

Odom has been making the rounds on his book tour, and speaking out about his love for Khloe. He recently told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show that he wakes up every morning hoping for a second chance with Kardashian.

When asked whether or not there “might be a chance” of reconciliation between him and Khloe, Odom told the radio host that Kardashian would have to answer that question.

“I don’t know, you probably would have to ask her. I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” Lamar said of his hopes of getting back together with Khloe.

However, Odom knows that he’s done a lot to hurt Kardashian in the past, even admitting that he once threatened to kill her while under the influence of drugs.

“When you’re an addict, sometimes you go into these dark, dark, extremely dark places. And because of what I’ve witnessed when I was a child, there’s no way anybody can even pay me to hit my wife. But you know, when you hallucinating out of your f—ing mind, you can’t control yourself. You’re not the same person,” Lamar said of the low moment.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram.