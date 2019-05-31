Ellen DeGeneres’ Mother Says She Lives With ‘Regret’ About Her Daughter’s Sexual Abuse

Ellen DeGeneres recently opened up about the sexual abuse she allegedly experienced at the hands of her stepfather. Now, her mother says that she has to live with the regret of not responding better when Ellen told her about the situation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ellen recently spoke about her traumatic sexual abuse experience. The host said that when she was 15, her stepfather groped her breasts by convincing her that he needed to do a breast exam.

Ellen’s mother Betty, 89, fought breast cancer and eventually underwent a mastectomy. According to Ellen, her stepfather used that situation to manipulate her into letting him touch her.

“He told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine,” she said, according to Page Six.

She went into detail about the repeated event, saying that at one point she ran out of the house to avoid him. One time, she said, he attempted to break down her door, so she kicked out her window to escape. Ellen says that at the time, she didn’t want to tell her mother about what was happening because she didn’t want to make her unhappy.

Ellen’s mother Betty said that she wishes she had done things differently when Ellen first came to her.

“I know now that one of the hardest things to do is speak up after being sexually abused,” Betty said. “I love my daughter, and I wish I had the capacity to listen to her when she told me what happened.”

She also warned other parents to be sure to listen to their children when they speak out.

“I live with that regret, and I wouldn’t want that for any other parent,” she said. “If someone in your life has the courage to speak out, please believe them.”

Loading...

Betty DeGeneres says she lives with the regret of not initially believing her daughter's story. https://t.co/KKXreRAXv9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 31, 2019

For her part, Ellen says that she was angry at herself when she was abused because she was “too weak” to stand up for herself. But she decided to speak out in detail about it because she wants other people in the same situation to be able to stand up for themselves and to not let a situation like that happen to them.

Ellen first spoke about her sexual abuse in 2016, but she didn’t go into much detail at the time. Her recent statements mark the first time she has ever opened up about her traumatic experience.