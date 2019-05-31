Rihanna Sizzles In Nude Lingerie & Stockings In Stunning New Photo

As the first black woman to head a luxury fashion powerhouse, Rihanna and her popular inclusive brand of lingerie are unstoppable. In addition to designing, creating and leading the production of her fashion statement, Rihanna often also acts as the perfect model for Savage x Fenty, a job she excels at, as her Instagram fans are well aware of by now.

On Friday, the nine-time Grammy winner and actress — who is also a diplomat in her home country of Barbados — took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of her in a nude one-piece lingerie and sheer stockings, which fully flaunts her insane body and confidence.

In the photo in question, the 31-year-old star is sitting in an extravagant yellow chair with a seashell design, as she rocks a light, burnt-orange lingerie, consisting of a triangle top that twists in the middle and boasts two thick straps that go over RiRi’s shoulders, flattering her cleavage area. The piece has a large cutout in the stomach area, which then attaches back at the bottom part, and is then high-cut on the sides, coming above the singer’s hips.

Rihanna completed her sultry look with a pair of nude stockings that come up to her mid-thigh, complementing the color palette of the photo and adding some shine to her legs. On her feet, gold-heeled sandals add extra sass to the whole look.

Rihanna is tilting her head back and closing her eyes, causing her silky, raven hair to cascade back in loose waves. The singer is wearing light blue eyeshadow for a pop of color that stands out from the overall warm colors that dominate the photo. A cherry shade of her lipstick gives her look a final touch.

The post, which Rihanna shared with her 71.5 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 1 million likes and more than 11,000 comments in under half-an-hour of being posted, proving to be quite a hit. Online fans of the designer and singer took to the comments section to express being blown away by the fierceness of Rihanna in the photo, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Starting my Friday morning right sis,” one user shared.

“Omggggg rihhhh this picture make my heart beat fast,” another user chimed in.

“My like is that of a music fan,” a third one added. Taking to Rihanna’s comments section to urge her to release new music has become a common occurrence.