Farrah Abraham Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Red Corset At Her 28th Birthday Party

Farrah Abraham celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday night, and she was the center of attention with her cleavage-baring ensemble.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham showed up at 1 Oak nightclub in West Hollywood, California to party the night away in honor of her special day.

Farrah wore a skin-tight, red corset, which left little to the imagination, and put her cleavage on full display. She also added a pair of matching red briefs, and wore a zebra-striped, silk robe over the top.

Farrah had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls, which fell down her back and over her shoulder. She sported red roots and donned a full face of makeup.

The reality star’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes and a light pink lip. She also wore pink blush and a bronzed glow all over her body.

Farrah was also seen carrying a gold handbag and sporting heels for the event. She accessorized by wearing a sparkling diamond chain around her neck.

Farrah was driven to her birthday party in a neon green sports car, which boasted words such as “Gay”, “Trans”, “Cougar”, “Lesbian” and more on the hood.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah recently spoke out about former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, who is currently fighting to get custody of her children back after they were removed from her home due to an incident with her husband, David Eason.

Farrah opened up to Hollywood Life, saying she believes Jenelle and the rest of the Teen Mom stars should take parenting classes.

“After losing their kids — and now, they need to take parenting classes, drug tests and therapist – I would say all the moms on Teen Mom need to take parenting courses and all of the above. It’s sad for Jenelle — she chooses fame and attention before her kids. No more crying police calls, recording a man treating you bad — she needs to learn to value herself. I feel bad for how broken she is,” Farrah told the outlet on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Jenelle’s manager, Johnny Donovan, released a statement after a judge denied the actress and her husband custody of their children back.

“At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children,” Donovan said.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans by following the former Teen Mom stars on Instagram.