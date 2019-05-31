One Kardashian Member Gives Scott Disick’s ‘Talentless’ Clothing Line Name The Thumbs-Down

Scott Disick has been pretty heavy on the promotion front of late, as the ex-boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian has a new athleisurewear line called Talentless. The 36-year-old’s Instagram now comes with plenty of displays of his merchandise, plus a mostly encouraging backup from his famous family links.

Not everyone in the Kardashian clan is impressed, though. As E! News reported on Friday, the family’s oldest member appears to have her hesitations regarding the brand’s name. Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo Shannon — who is more commonly known as MJ — has reacted to the Talentless name, and she apparently doesn’t like it.

Footage from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed the 84-year-old chatting to Disick in a kitchen. Disick quickly started talking about this Talentless clothing line.

“I’ve been working a lot on the clothing company that I have. It’s called Talentless,” the father-of-three said.

“What?” MJ replied.

Disick replied with the brand’s name.

In what E! News interprets as MJ being unimpressed, Disick received a somewhat icy reply from Jenner’s mother.

“Hm,” she said.

Scott then attempted to explain the concept behind the name. For Scott, Talentless is a “play” on how the reality television world is filled with people who lack talent. He added that feedback regarding the name had been overwhelmingly positive so far.

MJ may be 84-years-old, but this great-grandmother comes quick-witted. While MJ did appear to like the merchandise itself – in fact, she said she would purchase it in a heartbeat – she did have some suggestions for an alternative company name.

“What if you used something with a positive flair? Like Talented. Or Handsome,” she proposed.

The two then discussed how Talentless came to be. Scott said that he’d begun working on the brand around a year ago, but that he’d refrained from talking about it until the ball was really rolling. When MJ asked if Scott was partnering up with anyone to produce the goods, the response was simple – it’s just Scott.

Disick’s entrepreneurial ventures into the clothing world follow a pattern in the family that he is linked to. While his ex Kourtney doesn’t sell clothing, Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian does. Her Good American denim and athleisurewear range is hugely popular. Likewise, Kanye West’s Yeezy footwear and clothing line with Adidas is also familiar to many consumers.

MJ and Scott are both regulars on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While Scott is mostly filmed co-parenting his three children with Kourtney, MJ is seen spending time with her daughter Kris, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fans wishing to see more of Disick and his clothing line should follow his Instagram.