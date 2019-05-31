‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Jed Wyatt Gets A Dream One-On-One With Hannah Brown In Episode 4

There are some big outings on the way for Hannah Brown in the next episode of The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that Nashville musician Jed Wyatt will get a one-on-one date, and a new sneak peek of this excursion just emerged.

As The Inquisitr had previously noted, Hannah and Jed will head to Boston for their one-on-one. They will end up playing basketball with a couple of players from the Celtics, and The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this opportunity will blow Jed’s mind.

E! News shares the new sneak peek at how this goes. Hannah will giggle and have a huge smile on her face as she leads Jed into the arena. He won’t be able to believe his eyes, and chances are good that he’ll be even more shocked when he learns that he’ll get to play ball with Celtics players Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.

Both Brown and Wyatt will don Celtics jerseys as they get to hang out and try to make some baskets. The Bachelorette spoilers share that Hannah will joke about being a queen and a basketball champion and Jaylen will tell her to find someone who accepts her for both her flaws and her beauty. He’ll also encourage her to go with someone who can make her laugh.

The Bachelorette spoilers add that Hannah and Jed will spend some time at the bar featured in the television show Cheers before they go to the arena to play some basketball. ABC notes that the couple will also do some shopping at Quincy Market and stroll around Boston Common.

During filming, spoiler king Reality Steve shared via Twitter that after hanging out with the two Celtics stars, Hannah and Jed went back to Newport, Rhode Island. That is where filming is based for Episode 4, and The Bachelorette spoilers note that Hannah and Jed got to hang out at the Carey Mansion for a while. It is said that he will get the rose on this date.

Cue the fireworks, grab the tissue boxes, and get ready for our favorite chorus of "He's not here for the right reasons." #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Yv3DOr9oqF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 28, 2019

Some scenes from the sneak peek for this episode show that Hannah and Jed will share some sweet smooches and they’ll be cheered on at the bar they visit. In addition, the preview posted via Twitter shows that he will open up and admit he feels something strong for her growing inside of him, which he thinks could turn into “forever.”

Could Jed Wyatt end up with Hannah Brown’s final rose this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season? Spoilers tease that he is definitely one to watch, and it looks like the sparks will be flying during this Episode 4 individual date.