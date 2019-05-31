‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Poses With Daughters, Says ‘Dysfunctional Generational Toxicity’ Ended With Her

Viewers were introduced to Leah Messer on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. On the show, the young girl from West Virginia found out she was pregnant with twins. Now a mom-of-three and sharing her life on Teen Mom 2, Leah recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her daughters and said that the “Destructive, hurtful and dysfunctional generational toxicity,” is ending with her.

“Destructive, hurtful and dysfunctional generational toxicity ended with me,” Leah wrote with the picture. In the photo, Leah is wearing a blush pink dress and she stands behind her three daughters who are sitting on a bench. Her twins, Ali and Aleeah, are looking down at their little sister Addie, and all three girls are wearing white dresses with matching flower crowns.

“My girls will always KNOW that they are POWERFUL and can shape the world around them anyway they want! All feelings are important and can be expressed at anytime! All of our voices deserve to be heard! Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn: you are my #hopegracefaith! YOU GIRLS SAVED ME AND are the reason we have a stronger foundation to stand on and GROW!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah revealed that her book is available for preorder and will be released on Christmas Eve of this year.

Leah is not the first Teen Mom 2 star to release a memoir. Kailyn Lowry has released five books, including her first memoir titled Pride Over Pity. She released another book titled Hustle and Heart, along with an adult coloring book of the same name. The mom of three boys also released a children’s book titled Love is Bubblegum. Kailyn’s most recent book was titled A Letter of Love and, like Leah’s memoir, featured a photo of Kail with her kids.

Although she was recently let go from the show, Jenelle Evans released a memoir in July 2017 titled Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.

Chelsea Houska and Briana DeJesus have not yet released a memoir.

As for the Teen Mom OG stars, the three original stars along with Farrah Abraham (who appeared on the show before being let go in 2018) have all released memoirs about their lives. Maci Bookout’s Bulletproof and I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof, Amber Portwood’s Never Too Late, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s Conquering Chaos, and Farrah Abraham’s My Teenage Dream Ended are all available for fans to read.

Leah Messer’s book comes out on Christmas Eve.