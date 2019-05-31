Jennifer Lopez Poses With Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Wife In Blended Family Photo

JLo gathered with A-Rod's ex to celebrate their daughter's graduation.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are proving they know how to do a blended family right. Alex Rodriguez shared a new snap of himself, his fiancee, and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis all posing together with their children in a sweet new photo posted to Instagram in celebration of his and Cynthia’s 14-year-old daughter, Natasha, graduating from middle school.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the group all gathered together this week to support the teenager as she prepares to head to high school. JLo posed on the left of the blended family photo next to A-Rod who stood alongside Natasha, with his former wife Cynthia on the other side of the 14-year-old.

Also in the photo was Alex and Cynthia’s youngest daughter – 11-year-old Ella – and Jennifer’s two children with former husband Marc Anthony — 11-year-old twins Max and Emme — as well as another unidentified male.

In the caption, A-Rod described his eldest daughter as being a “beautiful angel” while telling his more than 2.8 million followers that he just couldn’t believe that she’s about to be attending high school.

Rodriguez and Scurtis married in 2002 but divorced six years later in 2008.

The snap showing Lopez and her kids happily posing with A-Rod’s ex comes shortly after the “Dinero” singer and her fiancé were spotted out and about with her own ex-spouse and father of her children a little earlier this week.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Jennifer and Marc – who divorced after a decade of marriage back in 2004 – reunited alongside A-Rod to attend a children’s concert where their son Max appeared to be performing.

Proving that he seems to have a pretty great relationship with the Latin singer, Alex shared a video to social media as he joked about the former couple singing along during the show.

As The Inquisitr reported, Anthony recently had Rodriguez’s back after a private photo of him in the bathroom leaked online.

Marc was asked about what he thought of the incident involving Lopez’s new man and had nothing but praise for the retired baseball star in his response.

“It sets a bad precedent, but honestly, he looked good in that shirt. Oh, if you are going to a bathroom in a Tom Ford shirt, do it, bro,” he said when asked about the photo on Enrique Santos’s iHeartRadio show.

“He never has a bad moment,” Anthony then added of Rodriguez.

But while the snap showing Lopez and Scurtis together may be a rare snap of the twosome, this isn’t the first time A-Rod has been spotted hanging out with Marc.

The Inquisitr also reported last June that Jennifer, A-Rod, and Marc all gathered together for a dance recital in which Natasha and Emme both danced in. They all posed together for a sweet blended family photo outside the venue.