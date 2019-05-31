Miley Cyrus Tattoos The Word ‘Gay’ On Scandinavian Singer Alma’s Arm

Scandivanian popstar Alma has posted an Instagram snap of her tattooed arm which has the word “gay” written on it. The “Chasing High” songstress is no stranger to having ink on her body as the photo displays other tattoos she has had. Miley Cyrus is licking her arm with one eye closed, and the other open.

In Alma’s caption, she mentions that Cyrus did the tattoo for her and that they wrote some music together.

Today, Miley dropped her second EP, She Is Coming. The project consists of six new tracks, which Alma helped her write two of the songs — “Cattitude” and “Mother’s Daughter.”

The extended play includes collaborations with Swae Lee, Mike Will Made It, Ghostface Killah, and RuPaul.

The Instagram upload has been liked over 20,000 times within 18 hours and has been praised by both artists’ fanbase.

“Omg can’t wait to hear what you two crazy girls have come up with. Damnn!!!! #SHEISCOMING,” one fan commented.

“Honestly goals. I want @mileycyrus to tattoo gay on my arm,” another mentioned.

“Ok so if it isn’t enough that you have written a song for the queen Miley, then how about, that in the same track is featuring mother,” a third noted.

In her caption, Alma also mentions that her own new music will be out very soon, too.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Miley got real about being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” the “Malibu” entertainer expressed.

Last week, Cyrus performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. She debuted three new songs during her set and invited Charli XCX on stage with her when she performed “We Can’t Stop,” per The Inquisitr. Charli also twerked while Miley slapped her behind while chanting “Go Charli!”

Cyrus joked in the middle of the performance on Charli’s lack of clothing.

“Finally someone who wears less clothing than me,” she said laughing.

Finnish singer Alma rose to fame when she became a contestant on the seventh season of Idols in Finland. After finishing fifth place, she bagged herself a record deal and started releasing music. Her debut EP, Dye My Hair, was released in 2016, which was followed by a mixtape, Heavy Rules Mixtape, in 2018. She has headlined her own tours as well as supporting Halsey on her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.”

She has collaborated with numerous well-known names such as Charli XCX, French Montana, Tove Lo, and Martin Solveig.