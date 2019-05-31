Katy Perry Reveals ‘Kim And Kanye’ Proposal From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry’s engagement to Orlando Bloom got off to a romantic start. The “Roar” singer became engaged to the actor on Valentine’s Day this year, and the 34-year-old’s latest reveal has informed fans that Orlando popping the question was not low-key. In fact, the proposal has been compared to a high-profile couple known for their lavish gestures. Katy has likened the whole affair to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Speaking on Capital FM radio earlier today, Katy outlined details of the proposal, as The Daily Mail reports on May 31.

“I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place. At this Italian restaurant,” she said.

Katy then stated that she’d twigged something was up.

“Because when I get a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he’s clean shaven, he’s not wearing tennis shoes and I’m like ‘oh something is going down’,” she added.

Katy also acknowledged the unusual nature of Orlando being at-ease with her ordering the entire menu. The star then revealed that she was whisked away on a helicopter before her now-fiancé asked her to be his wife.

“We landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It’s like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you’re like ‘oh my god’? I was like ‘oh my god!'” Katy said.

Clearly, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s gestures proved successful. This loved-up couple is now set to tie the knot. The Daily Mail‘s report also confirmed that Orlando proposed to the singer with a pink flower-shaped ring.

Katy’s comparison to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband does, indeed, seem apt. The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Pictures of “KimYe” spelled out in flowers were shared on Kim’s Instagram account. Likewise, Kim and Kanye’s 2014 wedding was also flower-filled. The couple sealed their marriage with a kiss in front of a wall of flowers.

Katy further revealed how she noticed Orlando’s nerves were high on the date of the proposal. The singer also shared goofy details of the couple’s life. For instance, the fact that they FaceTime while Orlando eats Curly Wurlies. Katy confirmed the British candy to be her fiancé’s favorite British treat.

Unlike Kim and Kanye, though, this couple tends not to flaunt their love on social media. Joint pictures of the American Idol judge and her man are rare. Katy has 82.1 million Instagram followers.

One thing seems certain now, though. This relatively low-key couple did not get engaged in a low-key way.