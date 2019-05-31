LaLa Anthony Joins ‘BH90210’ And Breaks The Hearts Of Donna & David Fans Around The World

LaLa Anthony has joined the cast of BH90210 and has effectively broken the hearts of the fans of the characters of Donna and David (Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green) who were hoping for a reunion of their favorite couple. On the limited series, Anthony will portray a hip-hop artist who is married to Green, who is a stay-at-home dad to their three children.

People Magazine reported that the character Anthony portrays is the primary breadwinner of the couple’s young family.

In the original series, the characters of Donna and David, who were teenage sweethearts, married at the end of the show’s run. It was later revealed in the reboot series on The CW titled 90210 that Donna and David divorced after the birth of their only daughter together.

Fans of the original series were hopeful that the show would reunite their favorite duo, but anything can happen in the limited-run series, so there might be a chance the two could come together once again.

Anthony confirmed the news of her new gig on her Instagram account.

Green and Anthony’s castmates on the series, which debuts this summer, are original Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering.

At the time of his death, Luke Perry was confirmed to appear in the series in a guest-starring role as he was still contractually obligated to his work on the CW series Riverdale, where he portrayed Fred Andrews. It is rumored that the show will find a way to work Perry’s character into an episode.

The actress, who is married to NBA star Carmelo Anthony, has also appeared on Power in the role of LaKeisha Grant.

Deadline reported Anthony is the first actress who was not a part of the original cast to join the highly-anticipated series.

The premise of the new and improved BH90210 centers on what cast member Spelling revealed was “heightened versions of ourselves.” The actress and wife of Dean McDermott revealed to Access Live that fans “will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show.”

Loading...

“So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast,” she added.

Rumors about a revival of the series came after Spelling and former castmates Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Priestley reunited. Per Access, the daughter of the late television producer Aaron Spelling revealed the group “were having coffee in between meetings with networks.”

Deadline also reported that the official trailer for the show, where each actor is haunted by the familiar tune of the series’ iconic theme song, has already racked up over 18 million views and counting combined on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.