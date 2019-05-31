‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Rocks A Bikini At 48 & Teases Getting Into ‘A Little Trouble’ In Miami

Bethenny is sharing bikini photos amid telling fans that she's been suffering from "health issues."

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is showing off her amazingly toned body at 48-years-old in a bikini snap shared to her account this week. The photo, which was taken during a cast trip to Miami, Florida, showed the reality star rocking a light floral two-piece with a large ruffle across the chest that featured a laser-cut design.

Frankel paired the halter-neck bikini look with a pair of matching bottoms. She shielded herself from the intense sun of the Sunshine State with dark sunglasses with a fun silver metallic frame on her eyes and a wide-brimmed white sunhat placed on her head.

The mom to 9-year-old daughter Brynn — who she had with former partner Jason Hoppy — posed by leaning up against an art structure for the swimwear snap. This gave her 2 million followers a better look at her long and toned legs while wearing her teenie bikini with a pair of white wedge shoes.

The bikini snap was the first of two uploaded together on May 29, as Bethenny also shared a picture with her RHONY co-stars as they headed south to the sunshine for the episode of the Bravo reality show this week.

The ladies lined up together to pose for a group photo. Frankel was snapped with Barbara Kavovit, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer.

She revealed in the caption that the photos were taken during their vacation to the Sunshine State with the Bravo cameras in tow while teasing that she and her co-stars on the hit franchise may “get into a little trouble” in the latest episode of the show.

But when she’s not teasing getting into a little trouble with her girlfriends, Bethenny’s proven that she doesn’t mind showing off some skin on social media.

The stunning reality star and businesswoman hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to showing off all her hard work in the gym on Instagram.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Bethenny got pretty risqué on the social media site as she shared a photo of herself rocking what she described as a little “#sideboob” while attending the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a tight leather dress with a large cutout across the chest.

The latest bikini snap came shortly after The Inquisitr also reported that Frankel recently told fans that she was suffering from a few health issues that have forced her to stay home and relax some more with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

“The reason I’m home watching more TV lately is ’cause I have a couple of health issues. So I’ve been just kind of going to bed early and just spending more time as a homebody than normal,” she told fans earlier this week, per Bravo’s The Daily Dish.