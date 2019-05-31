‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Slams ‘Heartless’ Cast On Twitter, Sparks Rumors That She’ll Quit After Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump responded to a fan who apologized for the treatment she received from her co-stars.

Is Lisa Vanderpump leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

On Twitter on May 30, the longtime reality star, who also stars on her Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, responded to a fan who slammed Kyle Richards for telling Vanderpump she “has things going on with [her] too” after Vanderpump gave a nod to the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump.

“It blows my mind how when [Lisa] is crying for her bro, Kyle makes it [about] her,” the fan wrote. “But [when] Dorit was crying in the Bahamas [for] giving dog away, Kyle and the women surround her [with] hugs and ‘aww its ok Dorit.'”

The fan then said they were sorry that Vanderpump was surrounded by such “heartless a**holes” on the show.

In response to the fan, Vanderpump agreed that her co-stars’ “heartless” behavior was not okay before telling the fan that she has since “moved on” from the devastation she endured throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. As fans may have heard, rumors have been swirling in regard to Vanderpump’s potential exit from the show for the past several weeks and when it comes to her tweet, her words will only add more fuel to those reports.

Vanderpump also has yet to confirm whether or not she’ll be in attendance during next week’s taping of the Season 9 reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans may have heard, Vanderpump quit filming scenes for the show with her co-stars months ago after being accused of leaking a story to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year.

During an appearance on the E! Network’s The Daily Pop last month, Vanderpump’s co-star, Kyle Richards weighed in on the possibility of her former friend, Vanderpump, quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9.

“I always wanted to do the show with Lisa; we had fun together. But I think if she doesn’t want to do it, then the show must go on. We’ve been doing it and the people are loving it and the ratings are really high,” Richards said, adding that she would love to do the show with Vanderpump for the entirety of its run.

To see more of Vanderpump, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.