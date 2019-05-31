WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer To Make His First-Ever ‘SmackDown Live’ Appearance On Tuesday

For the duration of his last WWE comeback, which kicked off in October 2016 and lasted until WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, Bill Goldberg had exclusively appeared on Monday Night Raw as part of the red brand’s roster. But with the recently-introduced Wild Card Rule blurring the lines between both main roster brands, the WWE Hall of Famer will be making his first-ever appearance on SmackDown Live during Tuesday’s episode, as the company prepares for its Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Goldberg’s SmackDown Live appearance will mark his first time on WWE television since the Raw episode that followed his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, where he seemed to announce his re-retirement. But with Goldberg booked to face The Undertaker at Super ShowDown on June 7, it appears that the wrestling legend will be hyping up this match on the “go-home show” before the Saudi Arabia event.

Although it was previously reported that The Undertaker would be appearing on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WrestlingNews.co speculated that he might also show up on SmackDown Live as part of the “final hype” for Super ShowDown. Cageside Seats, however, suggested that WWE could be having Undertaker and Goldberg appear on separate main roster shows in order to ensure that both men do not have any contact with each other ahead of their big match.

Three days before he takes on The #Undertaker at #WWESSD, @Goldberg will journey to #SDLive for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!https://t.co/OCU8dYvBBV — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2019

Loading...

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg match, as further noted by WrestlingNews.co, is expected to be a one-off match that was mainly booked because the Saudi government prefers to see “mega matches” featuring icons from WWE’s past. This is similar to how WWE booked a tag team match at last year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, where Shawn Michaels came out of retirement to team up with Triple H as they faced The Undertaker and Kane in a victorious effort.

As recalled by Sportskeeda, Goldberg debuted in WWE in 2003, following a stellar run in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) that ended when WWE bought out the rival promotion in 2001. His initial stint with WWE ended just one year later after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, and with this run leaving a lot to be desired, Goldberg quietly retired from pro wrestling while still in his late 30s. Goldberg then returned to WWE in 2016 and kicked off a new feud with Lesnar, which also saw him briefly holding the Universal Championship until he lost it to “The Beast” at WrestleMania 33. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, one year after his second stint with the company as an active wrestler ended.